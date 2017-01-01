Zarget Beefs Up! - Unveiling Session Replay

As seen in
Watch real visitors interact with your site. See where you can help them or enhance their experience.
Invite visitors to give feedback about anything - design, content, pricing, where they found you, and so on.
Easily manage multiple accounts within Zarget - you can collaborate better and swiftly delegate. Marketing agencies can use Multiple Account Management to effectively manage client accounts.
Segmentation - to help you study specific groups of visitors who behave differently. You can filter visitor behavior based on IP, devices, browsers, or days of the week and more.
New integrations - Wordpress and Google Analytics! You can now cross reference analytics from GA for deeper website insights. And also optimize Wordpress sites with Zarget.
Experiments across websites - Now your A/B tests or Funnel experiments can span across multiple websites. So, you can run tests across sites and fetch analytics for multiple domains.
Monthly
Yearly (Save upto 30%)
All features included
Billed Annually
More than 1 Million visitors?Contact Us