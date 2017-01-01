MEOW! Product hunters, 40% off Just For You!

Zarget Beefs Up! - Unveiling Session Replay

Use A/B test to iteratively bake your new web design until it is ready to replace the old one.

Session Replay

Capture and replay your visitor’s journey

Watch real visitors interact with your site. See where you can help them or enhance their experience.

  • Fix pain points and increase conversions
  • Conduct targeted customer behavior studies
  • Reduce the time/cost of diagnosing website problems
  • Uncover the UNKNOWN - Replays reveal scope for improvement in unexpected areas
Now Out of Beta

Polls & Feedback

Invite visitors to give feedback about anything - design, content, pricing, where they found you, and so on.

  • A variety of questions - NPS scores, multiple choice, short and long answers
  • Conditional jumps for response based branching
  • Action-based poll triggers and insightful reports

Zarget For Agencies

Easily manage multiple accounts within Zarget - you can collaborate better and swiftly delegate. Marketing agencies can use Multiple Account Management to effectively manage client accounts.

Simple and transparent pricing

Monthly

Yearly (Save upto 30%)

FREE TRIAL

5,000 Visitors

All features included

Start 30-Day Trial

PRO

$44/mo

Billed Annually

20,000

Visitors

All features included

Sign up

CUSTOM

Enterprise Pricing

More than 1 Million visitors?

Contact Us

Features included

  • A/B Testing Test and pick variants of your titles, CTAs, content, or illustrations that convert more for you.
  • Heatmaps See areas your visitors click, tap or scroll. Understand what they are drawn to and what they are not.
  • Session Replay Watch real visitors use your site! Uncover their struggles, hesitations and expectations.
  • Split URL Testing Compare pages hosted on different URLs - see which designs, content or concepts convert better.
  • Scrollmaps View visitors' scrolling pattern on your web pages to identify where they linger and what they ignore.
  • Funnel Analysis Spot where your visitors drop off on your website by constructing user flow funnels.
  • Form Analytics Increase your website form completion rates! See which fields visitors skip, hesitate to fill, often correct or exit from.
  • Polls & Feedback Ask your visitors feedback about anything - design, content, pricing, where they found you, NPS scores and so on.

